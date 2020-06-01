Throwback: Wajid Khan singing Salman Khan’s song in an old video from the hospital is heartbreaking; WATCH

Popular music director Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away in Mumbai. A heartbreaking old video of the singer-composer is doing rounds and it is bound to leave you overwhelmed.

2020 has been a tough year so far and now as we enter the 6th month, sad news has hit showbiz. Music composer, Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid duo, has left for the heavenly abode in Mumbai. The news of Wajid Khan’s demise came out last night and it left everyone in a state of shock and grief. The composer reportedly had many health issues and as per his close friend, Salim Merchant, was hospitalized and was on a ventilator for 4 days. As per Salim, Wajid had a kidney infection and due to a complication, he passed away.

Now, an old video of Wajid from the hospital is doing rounds on social media in which the late composer can be seen crooning ’s song from Dabangg, Hud Hud Dabangg. While sitting in the hospital bed in the old video, Wajid can be seen giving out a message for his brother, Sajid Khan and singing for him the song, Hud Hud Dabangg. With a smile on his face, Wajid crooned to Salman’s song for his brother and the heartbreaking video is being shared on social media by fans.

The video is being circulated on social media and was also shared by a pap on Instagram. Since the news of Wajid’s demise broke out, Bollywood celebs and music industry folks have been pouring in tributes for the late composer. From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan to to Shreya Ghoshal to Arbaaz Khan, everyone has paid their heartfelt tributes to Wajid. His brother, Sajid Khan was spotted arriving for his funeral with Aditya Pancholi. Late Wajid’s wife and kids also were seen bidding an emotional adieu to the composer. The heartbreaking old video has left netizens heartbroken over the demise of the composer. Recently, he composed the song Bhai Bhai for Salman Khan and the track trended on YouTube for several days.

Here’s Wajid Khan’s old video:

