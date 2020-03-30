Throwback: Was Madhubala's father the REASON behind her failed relationships?

Despite ruling millions of hearts in the film industry, Madhubala was never successful in terms of relationships. Her father is considered to be the main reason behind her failed relationships.

Madhubala, who is termed as the Venus Queen of Indian Cinema, received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. But her personal life was rather a tragic one which was no less than a movie. One of the many hurdles that the Mughal-E-Alam actress faced was concerning her love life and relationships. It becomes difficult for many of us to believe that stunning beauty who once ruled the Hindi film industry failed in her relationships multiple times.

Her father Ataullah Khan was considered as the main reason behind many of her failed relationships. This had been revealed in many reports and admitted by some of her former co-actors too. The most famous instance was that of the end of Madhubala’s relationship with veteran actor Dilip Kumar. The latter had mentioned this in his autobiography too. He admitted about being attracted to the Jwala actress. However, things turned sour between them during the production process of Mughal-E-Azam.

Not only that, but the actor made a shocking revelation that is sure to raise many eyebrows. He stated that Madhubala’s father tried to make their proposed marriage into a business venture. This is the reason why the marriage never happened. We all know that the actress married another veteran actor Kishore Kumar later on. For the record, Ataullah Khan did not approve of this marriage too. As mentioned by one of Madhubala’s co-actors, post her death, her father visited her grave every day and cried. It seems like he was overwhelmed with emotions and self-remorse. For the unversed, the beautiful actress breathed her last on February 23, 1969, owing to prolonged illness.

