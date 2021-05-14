  1. Home
THROWBACK: What Shah Rukh Khan said to daughter Suhana Khan after watching her act as Juliet in a play

Suhana Khan had essayed the role of Juliet in her college play back in 2018 and Shah Rukh Khan had taken a break to visit her. After seeing her performance, doting dad SRK had a special note for Suhana and it had won hearts back in the day.
5416 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan throwback photo When Shah Rukh Khan praised Suhana Khan after seeing her college play
If there is one father-daughter duo that always manages to leave netizens in awe, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. While it is a rarity to get to see the two together as Suhana has been studying out of India for a while, whenever they share photos on social media with each other, they tend to go viral. Being a doting dad, Shah Rukh never leaves any occasion to praise his kids and that is exactly what happened back in 2018 when Suhana played the role of Juliet in her college play. 

Back in December 2018, Shah Rukh visited London to spend time with Suhana. Suhana was studying at Ardingly College back then and she participated in a play where she essayed the role of Juliet. Having seen his daughter act in the epic story of Romeo and Juliet in her college play, Shah Rukh could not help himself and was all praises for his little girl. He shared an adorable photo on his social media handles back then with Suhana. In his photo, we could see Shah Rukh getting Suhana a bouquet of roses and showering her with love after the play and on the other side, we saw Suhana as Juliet in the poster of the play. 

Take a look at Shah Rukh and Suhana's throwback photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Sharing the photo back then, doting dad Shah Rukh was all praises for his 'Juliet' Suhana. He wrote, "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team." The cute photo had given fans a sneak peek into Shah Rukh's love for his daughter. 

Suhana also was a part of a short film, The Grey Part Of Blue as a part of her graduation project. Her film was released on YouTube and fans loved every bit of it. Rumours of Suhana's Bollywood debut keep coming in. However, nothing has been clear as of now. Currently, the star kid is in New York where she is finishing up her higher studies. 

Also Read|Suhana Khan shares a sneak peek of her New York apartment & the breathtaking view of the skyline from it; PIC

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

