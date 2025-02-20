THROWBACK: When Aamir Khan accidentally delivered Dhoom 3 dialogue in PK style on sets

Actors often talk about how difficult it is to switch between roles, but Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan once lived that challenge in the most hilarious way. While shooting Dhoom 3, he found himself unintentionally slipping into PK’s Bhojpuri accent, leaving the entire crew, including director Vijay Krishna Acharya—whom Aamir calls Victor—confused.

Aamir Khan recalled the moment in an interview, sharing how the scheduling of both films played a role in this funny mix-up. He revealed that he had just wrapped up an intense 45-day shoot for PK, completely immersed in the character’s Bhojpuri-speaking style. The very next day, he flew to Switzerland to shoot the climax of Dhoom 3. The scene was tense and important, where his character, Samar, spots Katrina Kaif’s character stepping out of a helicopter. In a rush, he was supposed to say, “Hamare paas samay nahi hai, chalo.”

But as soon as Victor said “Action!”, Aamir, still subconsciously in the style of PK, blurted out in Bhojpuri, “Humre paas wakat nahi hai, chalo.” There was deep silence before Victor yelled, “Cut, cut, cut!” and realized what Aamir was saying. Realizing his mistake, Aamir quickly apologized and asked to do it again. However, on the second take, he made the same mistake again. This time, everyone on set burst into laughter, he recalled. Eventually, on the third take, he delivered the line correctly.

After wrapping up, Victor walked up to him, deep in thought, and asked why he was speaking like Bhuvan from Lagaan. Aamir laughingly shared that the director didn’t even realize he was speaking Bhojpuri. He explained that he was still too deep into PK and hadn’t fully switched back.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which didn’t perform well at the box office, after which he took a break. This year, he is ready to make a comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, a film that will also reunite him with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary.