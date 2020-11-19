Throwback: When Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s PDA stole the show as he gave her a sweet festive peck

We recently stumbled upon an adorable throwback video when Abhishek Bachchan gave a sweet kiss to Aishwarya on her nose. Check out the video.

Abhishek Bachchan and are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Be it any occasion, the two of them steal the limelight for their electrifying chemistry. From attending B-Town starry bashes to award nights, they never fails to give us major couple goals. In many occasions, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been spotted indulging in little sweet PDAs, leaving everyone in awe of them. As we speak of this, it reminds us of the time when Junior Bachchan gave her a sweet peck on her nose.

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein the Manmarziyaan star and the Taal actress shared a sweet festive kiss. The video is from the 2016 when Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand star-studded Diwali party at his Juhu residence. It was attended by the who’s and who of Bollywood. The starry Diwali bash brought B-Town celebrities together under one roof. The Bachchan family more or less looked colour co-ordinated for the festival. Lovebirds Abhishek and Aishwarya stole the show with their PDA. In the video, the two of them can be posing together for the shutterbugs. Needless to say, their cute little PDA set tongues wagging.

Check out the video below:

Abhishek and Aishwarya are adored for their both on-and off screen chemistry. The couple has given many hits together including, Guru, and Dhoom 2. Besides this, they often express their love by dedicating sweet posts to each other on social media.

Read Also: Suttabaazi Trailer: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee makes acting debut; Proud mommy can’t stop beaming with joy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×