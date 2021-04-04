Throwback: When Abhishek Bachchan clarified Aishwarya didn't marry him because he is Amitabh Bachchan's son

Back in 2014 on the popular talk show Koffee with Karan, Abhishek Bachchan asserted his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most beautiful thing on earth. Read on further to know what he had said.

Abhishek Bachchan and make for the most romantic couples in Bollywood. The duo, who got married in 2007, fell in love with each other on the sets of their movie Umrao Jaan. For the unversed, the actor had proposed the former Miss World back in January 2007 in the balcony of a New York hotel. The couple made their relationship public post their engagement. And, since then, Aish and Abhishek have been setting couple goals for everyone.

While they are many who think that the Taal star married him because he is the son of the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. Clarifying on the same, the Dhoom star back in 2014 during his appearance on ’s chat show 'Koffee with Karan', had said Aishwarya did not marry him because he is a film star or for being the son of Big B. When asked about the ‘insecurity’ coming from being married to Aishwarya, ‘the most beautiful woman, the actor said there was none.

The Bunty Aur Babli star said, ‘I believe she is and to me she is the most beautiful thing on earth. I see myself in the mirror every day and it is a horrific sight. So I am not competing, I can’t. The reason why we got together wasn’t cosmetic.”

Adding to this, Abhishek also mentioned that Aishwarya is one of the 'most down to earth normal people will ever meet.'

“She hasn’t married me because I am a film star or I am a Bachchan and I haven’t married her because she is the most beautiful woman on earth or one of the biggest stars on earth, so that never comes in the equation,’ he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, a few days ago Abhishek had revealed to Pinkvilla that he will begin the shoot for the next season of Breathe post completing Dasvi. He also confirmed that he will reunite with his ‘jigri’ John Abraham for a film.

