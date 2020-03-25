Throwback: When Abhishek Bachchan REVEALED Kareena Kapoor was ‘scared’ to speak at music launch of Refugee

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debut with J P Dutta’s 2000 film Refugee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debut in 2000 with J P Dutta’s Refugee. Although the film performed moderately well at the box office, the film was in the limelight and rightly so because it was Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Karisma Kapoor’s sister, who were venturing into the tinsel town. Today, as we speak, Bebo has completed two decades in the industry but back in the day, when Kareena was making her Bollywood debut, just like all the other debutants, she, too was quiet, nervous, anxious and shy and it did take her time and work hard to become the ‘Bebo’ that she is today.

Now, today, we got our hands on a major throwback video wherein Abhishek Bachchan, during the music release of Refugee, spoke on behalf of Kareena as the actress, as Abhishek puts it, was too shy and scared to talk. In the video, as Abhishek Bachchan kick-starts his speech, while Kareena coyly, stands behind him, say, “I wanna speak for Bebo because she is a bit too scared to speak.” While everyone laughed at this and Bebo too, shared a laugh and then Abhishek went on to say, “I just wanna say that although everyone is making a big deal and very sweetly of this being our very first music release, and first time in public,” adding, “I just wanna say that Refugee is a perfect example of a family effort put together by each and everybody standing here and all the innumerable unit members because they have actually made this movie happen and although it’s a big night for us and a big night for everybody, because believe me, this is the first time that we have seen anything of the movie, it’s a big moment and it’s not only for us but all of us over here, all the artists and technicians, and if it wasn’t for them and the team effort they have put through, I don’t think we will be standing here at all.”

Well, being the chivalrous man and caring co-star, it was a happy sight to see Abhishek talk on behalf of Kareena Kapoor Khan since it is only normal for actresses to get nervous on their first press conference or any sort of public interaction. Isn’t it?

Check out the video here wherein Abhishek Bachchan reveals that Kareena Kapoor Khan was bit too scared to speak:

Credits :Lehren Retro

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More