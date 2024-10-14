THROWBACK: When Abhishek Bachchan revealed Sanjay Dutt always sleeps in sitting position; Munna Bhai MBBS actor disclosed heartbreaking reason

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Ghoomer in 2023, has a series of films lined up in the future including Be Happy, Housefull 5, and Shoojit Sircar's untitled project. Abhishek has been quite close to several actors from the film fraternity and Sanjay Dutt is one of them. Junior Bachchan once revealed Sanjay always sleeps in a sitting position. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor disclosed a heartbreaking reason for developing this habit.

During an episode of Yaaron Ki Baraat, a chat show, Abhishek Bachchan got candid about Sanjay Dutt while mentioning how the latter actor never sleeps in a lying position. Bachchan shared that Dutt puts pillows on his back and sleeps while being seated.

When asked to explain, the 65-year-old actor said, "Thana jail mein jab barsaat padti thi jo cell tha woh paani mein bhar jaata tha. Itna itna (till thighs) paani hota tha toh us paani mein sona padta tha toh isliye hum log aise sote the. Abhi tak waise hi aadat hai. (When it rained in jail, the cell would fill up with water. The water would rise up to our thighs, so we had to sleep in that water. That's why I developed the habit of sleeping that way, and I still do it.)"

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was imprisoned for five years after being arrested under the TADA and the Arms Act in 1993. Dutt was later convicted of violation of the Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons in the 1993 Bombay (now Mumbai) blasts. He came out of jail in 2016.

Rajkumar Hirani presented Dutt's real life in the 2018 biopic, Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role in the movie. The film also starred Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and others.

Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt have collaborated in movies like LOC Kargil, Rakht, Dus, and Shoutout at Lokhandwala. They will now be seen in filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani's upcoming directorial venture, Housefull 5.

The comedy caper will be released on June 6, 2025. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise.

