Throwback: When Abhishek Bachchan said THIS actress will be a 'tough competition' for Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai ruled the box office for many years and the actress continues to rule people’s hearts. Many new and aspiring actors today look up to Aishwarya as their role model and inspiration in the entertainment industry. However, do you know that, once, Abhishek Bachchan had said on national television that a particular someone would go on to give Aishwarya a tough competition in the coming years? Yes, you read that right. And that ‘someone’ is none other than Tiku Weds Sheru’s Avneet Kaur.

Television actress Avneet Kaur is all set to make her debut in the film world in Kangana Ranaut’s maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But years back, Abhishek Bachchan had told a young Avneet that she would give Aishwarya Rai a tough competition in the future. According to a report in Telly Chakkar last year, Abhishek had told Avneet on a dance reality show, “I don’t understand much about choreography but I loved your expressions. I’m going to go home and tell Aishwarya (Rai) that in the next 10 years she has tough competition”.

Yesterday, on Thursday night, Avneet had taken to her Instagram space and shared a video showcasing and journey and struggles in her career until now, when she’s finally a part of Tiku Weds Sheru. In the video, Avneet recalled people mocking her saying she only does television shows and not films. It also showed Abhishek, who was a guest on a dance reality show where Avneet was a participant, and saying, “Few more years, you come into the film industry you can do many movies."

Kangana Ranaut also shared Avneet’s video on her Instagram stories, and wrote, “@avneetkaur_13 you are here because of your hard work and talent... happy to find you. would love to see you as a top actress someday.”

