Throwback: When Abhishek Bachchan said he will never sign a film with Aishwarya for 'doing something together'

In an old interview, Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about working with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and stated that they will do a real good and interesting project.

Think of the most loved reel and real-life pairs in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without naming Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan. The couple, who met on the film sets, fell in love and finally got married in 2007. The two had been friends since they first worked together in ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke’ and over the years, their friendship blossomed. Aish and Abhishek have worked together in films like Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, and Raavan. Needless to say, the two have proved to be a successful on-screen couple as well.

Well, their fans have been waiting to see them together on the silver screen again. But do you know Aish and Abhishek are not among those couples who will sign a film just for the sake of doing something together? Yes, you heard that right. For them, a project should creatively satisfy their needs of individual artists. In an earlier interview with Filmfare, the Dhoom actor had shared that he and his wife would come together for something really good and interesting.

Abhishek was quoted as saying, “We’ve never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It’s always about ‘Here’s something really good and interesting. It entirely depends on what the subject is.”

Meanwhile, the Bunty Aur Babli actor is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film The Big Bull, which is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

