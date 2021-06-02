Throwback: When Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture from Cannes after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Insta debut

In 2018, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of him and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from their time at Cannes in 2007. Take a look.

Abhishek Bachchan and are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. Over the years, the two have impressed fans with their stellar performances in a wide range of films. The two also enjoy a massive social media following. They often share mushy family pictures, leaving netizens in awe. While Aishwarya is very active on her Instagram handle, she didn’t join the photo and video sharing platform until a few years ago. Soon after the actress made an account on the social media site, Abhishek took to his personal handle to shower love on the actress.

In 2018, Abhishek took to Insta to share a photo of him and Aishwarya from their time at Cannes in 2007. Shortly after the happy couple got married, they were seen walking down the red carpet. In the caption of the photo, Abhishek urged people to ‘show love’ as his wife joined the platform. "Throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on Instagram too @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys. #MrsB," Abhishek wrote along with the picture.

Aishwarya and Abhishek walked down the red carpet at the Cannes festival a month after tying the knot on April 27, 2007. Their 9 year old daughter Aaradhya has been accompanying her mother Aishwarya ever since she was a baby. The former Miss World’s Insta handle is full of adorable pictures of her daughter. The diva actively keeps fans updated with some of the cutest memories she makes with her family.

Also Read| Throwback: When Rekha praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She is like a river who is in harmony with her spirit

Credits :Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×