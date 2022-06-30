Throwback: When ADHM stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed for 'first group photo'

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor-led romantic tale Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in 2016 and it continues to remain the audience's favourite film. It also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Lisa Haydon, and Imran Abbas. The film was directed, produced, and written by Karan Johar and it also marked his return to direction after the 2012 film, Student Of The Year. The story of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil revolves around a complicated story of love and friendship.

Now, a picture of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil cast is doing rounds on social media. In this picture, Johar and Ranbir are seen pouting, while Anushka and Aishwarya are seen flaunting their happy smiles. The cast was shooting for the film in London. Reportedly, the photo was taken at Aishwarya’s birthday celebration. In the film, Ranbir essayed the role of Ayan Ali Sanger, Anushka played while Aishwarya, on the other hand, was seen as Saba Qazi. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Anushka's chemistry in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was quite appreciated and fans have also been waiting for the duo to collaborate yet again on-screen.

Check out Ae Dil Hai Mushkil cast's PIC:

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera, Animal, Brahmastra, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shradhha Kapoor in the lead. Anushka will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress, and it is inspired by the life of Women's Cricket legend Jhulan Goswami and will soon premiere on Netflix. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan, which is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

