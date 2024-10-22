THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan burst out laughing at actress being called ‘Mrs Bachchan’ on their honeymoon

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two have been happily married for over 17 years now. Revisiting the time when the Devdas actress had once shared a humorous anecdote, the couple burst out laughing after the actress was called 'Mrs. Bachchan' on her flight to their honeymoon.

During an earlier conversation with Vogue, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once shared a humorous anecdote recalling how it was during her flight to her honeymoon with Abhishek Bachchan that she realized that they were married. The actress recalled being on a flight in Bora Bora.

At that point in time, the couple was welcomed on board by a stewardess, who referred to her as 'Mrs. Bachchan'. Upon hearing this, "Abhishek and I just looked at each other and burst out laughing! And it hit me, I'm married! I'm Mrs Bachchan!” she had said.

In another conversation with the same publication, Abhishek also spilled beans on his memories from his blissful honeymoon with Aish. The couple had gone to Disneyland and, recalling the times, the Dasvi actor painted a beautiful picture of his wife posing with Disney's famous cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

"On our honeymoon, I took Ash to Disneyland! There she was, posing with Mickey and Minnie, wanting to jump into the parade! We can be irresponsible too, we can enjoy each other," he said.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 in an intimate wedding ceremony. While Aish was still shooting for Jodhaa Akbar at the time, the couple eventually took off for their honeymoon. Nearly four years later, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2011 who they named, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have shared screen space in movies like Guru, Run, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, and Raavan among others.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I which was released in 2022. The actress continues to turn heads with her presence on international stages like the Cannes Film Festival.

Abhishek, on the other hand, has Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King in the pipeline.

