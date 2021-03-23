Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchans joined the nation to pay tribute to Covid warriors

A year ago, the entire Bachchan family expressed their gratitude to Covid warriors by joining the nation on Janta curfew. Take a look.

The whole nation collectively went to their balconies or rooftops to bang vessels and ring bells on March 22nd last year. The Bachchan family was one to join the gesture of gratitude for all Covid warriors. Paying tribute to those who have been providing medical and other essential services during the ongoing pandemic, several celebrities took part to show their appreciation. The Bachchan family also went up to their rooftop to express their thanks.

In the video post by Amitabh Bachchan a year ago, we see the veteran actor clapping proudly while standing with his family on the terrace of his residence in Mumbai, Jalsa. In the video, we see ringing the bell as she is seen standing with her daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan was also next to Aishwarya and was seen clapping to show his gratitude. Big B’s granddaughter can be seen recording the video. The whole family is seen paying their respect to the Covid warriors while wearing the colour white. Big B captioned the video, “Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !!”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post for Covid warriors:

The veteran actor also tweeted the same video that day, along with the caption, “At 5 pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND”. Several other actors stepped out in their balconies that day, including and who played the song ‘Chak De India’ in the background of their video.

Also Read| When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about bringing up her daughter: I like doing everything for Aaradhya myself

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×