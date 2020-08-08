Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya posed for an endearing photo with Helen Mirren at Cannes

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become a permanent fixture with Cannes Film Festival as the Bollywood diva has pulled off some iconic looks on the red carpet. We look back at the 2018 Cannes when Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan posed for a heartwarming photo with Helen Mirren.

When you think of the iconic Cannes Film Festival, you can't help but picture owning the red carpet with one glamourous look after another. The 46-year-old actress has become a permanent fixture with Cannes and from the past few years, her darling daughter also attends the prestigious event in the French Riviera. Moreover, Aishwarya gets to mingle with her Hollywood friends like Eva Longoria while also meeting up with celebs like Rihanna and Blake Lively.

At the 2018 Cannes, Rai got to meet the legendary Hollywood star, Helen Mirren along with Aaradhya and had taken to her Instagram page to document the special moment. Sharing a photo of the trio, we see Aishwarya and Mirren bending down to Aaradhya's height to snap an endearing picture. Aish is seen donning the classic Michael Cinco violet 'butterfly effect' gown which made the fashion headlines back then. While Helen looked elegant in an off-shoulder royal blue gown, Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a red gown. The trio's sweet smiles tell us what a heartwarming encounter it was!

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's IG post from the 2018 Cannes below:

Aishwarya in her caption had written, "LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT @helenmirren."

A beautiful trio indeed!

Meanwhile, on July 29, Aishwarya had revealed the happy news that she and Aaradhya had tested negative for COVID-19. "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe. GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too," Rai had penned on IG. Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan revealed today that he too has finally tested negative for COVID-19.

