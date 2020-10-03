Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan candidly revealed what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue

In a throwback chat that we stumbled upon, the gorgeous star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan. Not just this, she even let fans in on a secret about what makes her and husband Abhishek quarrel.

If there is one star in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, it is . The gorgeous star has managed to become a popular name across the world with her craft and at the same time, fans love how she manages to take care of her family too. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan together are considered a power couple and their adorable story is what always leaves fans in awe of the two. The two got hitched back in 2007 and since then, every time when they step out together, it is a sight to behold.

Amid this, we found a throwback interview of Aishwarya with Famously Filmfare where she candidly opened up about what makes her Abhishek argue. The gorgeous Jazbaa star was asked back then about the thing that she and Abhishek argue about the most. Without revealing much, at first, the actress said that no one would want to know. Later, she went on to explain that both she and Abhishek are strong personalities and that as a couple, they are still trying to understand the difference between arguing and discussing. The diva candidly laughed it off and mentioned that they both have been blessed with strong genes.

Talking to Famously Filmfare back in the interview, Aishwarya had said, "We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that’s something we’re still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue but…" Not just this, in the chat, Aishwarya even recalled her roka ceremony and how after her engagement, she went on set to shoot Jodhaa Akbar with .

We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a throwback interview

Well, that surely seems an interesting anecdote about the two. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Abhishek and Aishwarya stayed at home and a few months back, they battled COVID 19 together with their daughter and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Since their recovery, the couple has been spending time at home with family. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan. Now, she will be seen in a film based on the novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by him along with Suhasini Maniratnam, Subaskaran Allirajah. Reportedly, Aishwarya may be seen doing a grey character in the same.

Also Read|When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said daughter Aaradhya loves Cannes experience: She has my kind of built in energy

Credits :Famously Filmfare S2

Share your comment ×