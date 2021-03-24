Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan helped Oprah Winfrey drape a saree on her show

Back in 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show and gifted the talk show host an elegant saree. Take a look.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of numerous International appearances in the past. The actress gained her recognition after being crowned the winner of Miss World 1994 pageant and from there on her journey was unstoppable. The diva also marked her presence as a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show in the year 2015. The B-town star was invited for the show’s Women Across the Globe segment and made sure to let her time with the talk show host memorable.

During the episode, the actress gifted Oprah a beautiful Saree and even assisted her in wearing it. While helping the talk show host drape the pink-coloured saree, Oprah revealed she felt ‘sensual' after putting the item of clothing around her. Aishwarya also recalled how her own mother used to help her wear a saree, however she does it all by herself now. In the video, Aishwarya also explained the meaning of the word ‘beautiful’ by saying, "To me, beautiful is as beautiful does. I think that’s what speaks volumes. It isn’t about the apparent gig. It’s about what you do."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya has stepped back from the limelight for quite some time now, however, she has been keeping her social media updated with mushy family pictures. In her most recent Instagram post, Aishwarya reminisced on the time she spent with her late father. On the other hand, her husband Abhishek Bachchan is prepping for his upcoming movie The Big Bull. The film is backed by Ajay Devgn and will premiere on April 8, 2021.

Also Read| Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchans joined the nation to pay tribute to Covid warriors

Credits :India TV

Share your comment ×