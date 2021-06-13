Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about rejecting Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

For Karan Johar’s directorial film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the filmmaker approached several actresses for Tina’s role. In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had talked about why she rejected the role.

is one of the most adored actresses in B-town. The diva started her career in the industry shortly after being crowned Miss World in 1994. Over the years, she has impressed people from across the country with stellar performances in numerous well known films. For ’s directorial film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the filmmaker approached several actresses for Tina’s role. Before the role landed on Rani Mukerji’s lap, Karan had pitched it to Aishwarya as well.

In an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya had talked about why she rejected the role of Tina in the film. The star voiced her opinion on how despite being a newcomer in the industry, she is compared to other actresses. She feared that if she had done the film, she’d be criticized for doing what she did in her modeling days. “Leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera,” she said while defining the character of Tina. Aishwarya also shared, “Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I'd done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched.”

Aishwarya and Karan worked together seventeen years later in the popular film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also starred and in lead roles. KJo’s period drama Takht is all set to release in Christmas this year and is star studded with some of the most well known celebrities in the industry including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and .

