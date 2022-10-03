Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about debuting in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. After being away from the silver screen for quite a few years, Aishwarya recently made her comeback with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. But did you know, that it was under his guidance, that she made her acting debut too, in the 1997 Tamil movie Iruvar? Speaking of which, in an earlier interview, Aish opened up about her experience of working with the ace filmmaker in her first film.

Cinematographer Rajiv Menon introduced Aishwarya to Mani Ratnam. In an earlier interview with The Hindu, Aishwarya said that she had worked with Menon on a number of ads, and during one such shoot, he had shared the music of Roja with her ahead of the film’s release. Aishwarya recalled falling in love with the music of the film. She revealed that Menon knew she was a big admirer of Mani Ratnam’s work, so when he told her that she was being approached for a film, she thought he was pulling her leg.

Talking about her experience of collaborating with Ratnam, Aishwarya said, "Listening to him back then was like sitting in front of a teacher; I just knew that it was the perfect place for me to start my work as an actor. I didn’t have any previous training. No one in my family has ever had any links to the film industry. I was nosediving into it and, when I met Mani, I knew this was where I had to start. I sort of felt like I belonged.”

Recently, at the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan: I in Mumbai, Aishwarya opened up about the opportunity of working with Mani Ratnam yet again after Guru, Raavan, and Iruvar. She said, "I'm grateful to God that I got to begin my career with Mani sir. It is absolute gratitude. The perfect school, the perfect guru because experience is the best teacher. I did not come with any formal training, which you all know. I think a lot of, it's spiritual, divine, and a lot of approach to work. And it's his dream project so just to be a part of the film is itself a dream for any artist."