Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about parenting Aaradhya: I’m not here to dictate her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years’ time, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially about her life with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Speaking of which, Aishwarya once opened up about how she chooses to parent Aaradhya in an old interview.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Aaradhya and motherhood

In an old interview with Filmfare, Aish was asked about the kind of life she wishes her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to have, given that they belong to the world of glamour and showbiz. To this, the actress replied that she does not want to dictate her daughter, but wants her to see her happy. She said, “I’m not here to dictate to her or choose a life for her. I’m here to be her mom in a way, which I’m discovering on a day to day basis. I just want to see her happy, healthy and grow to be a secure person. A person who is comfortable being herself. The way she sees the world right now, she sees Utopia. And I experience it through her eyes. It’s pure, it’s God-like. You see God through your child and that’s what you want to experience for her, with her and through her.”

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's bond

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in a grand and intimate ceremony on the 20th of April, 2007. They embraced parenthood four years later as they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on the 16th of November, 2011. The mother-and-daughter duo is extremely close and the latter is always seen with the actress as and when they step out in the city. Aishwarya’s social media space is full of photos with Aaradhya that stand as the perfect proof of their bond. Over the years, several videos of the young star kid performing at school events have gone viral on social media.

