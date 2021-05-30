Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan stepping away from movies for 2 years

In an interview, Abhishek Bachchan had talked about how his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan responded to his decision of momentarily stepping away from the limelight. Take a look.

Bollywood’s beloved couple and Abhishek Bachchan enjoy a massive fan base due to their incredible acting skills. The power couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony. The two have been married for fourteen years and are proud parents to their adorable nine year old daughter Aaradhya. Over the years, both the stars have won several accolades for their respective performances in films. In an interview, Abhishek had confessed how his family reacted to his decision of momentarily stepping away from the limelight.’

In a chat with Film Companion, Abhishek admitted that he wanted to change the kind of films he was doing and as a result took a two year break from acting. He revealed that his parents and renowned actors Amitabh Bachchan and were initially hesitant with his decision due to ‘parental instinct’; however, they were ‘very supportive’. Amid the discussion, he also opened up about his wife Aishwarya reacted to his decision. He said, “When she came back to movies, she went through the same insecurities of ‘Am I going to be able to do?’. ‘Am I going to pick up where I left off?’ ‘I am going to climb that mountain again?’”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will be reuniting with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Abhishek will be seen alongside Chitrangada Singh in Diya Annapurna Ghosh’s upcoming crime thriller Bob Biswas. The film serves as a spin off to the 2012 release Kahaani.

Credits :Film Companion

