Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED how marriage with Abhishek Bachchan changed her

In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan and stated that it is not just two individuals rather it’s about two families coming together.

The beautiful is adored by millions for her stellar on-screen terrific performances & utter beauty. The diva has ruled the silver screen for many years and has many blockbuster films to her credit. Besides this, the Jazbaa star is also known for pouring her heart out and revealing interesting facts about her married life with actor husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aish has never shied away from divulging minute details about her love and marriage life with the Dhoom star.

While marriage is the most beautiful phase in everyone’s life, it is said that it also brings a lot of changes. Speaking of this, once the Taal actress had talked about how marriage has changed her. In an old interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya, on being asked, did marriage change her, said that she feels change is the only constant in life. She also mentioned that it’s good to change.

The actress was quoted saying, “But it’s not something I’ll write home about. You have to be conscious about a change of phase in your life. You can’t just sail through everything and drift along. That means you’re not investing, you’re not experiencing, you’re not giving to it and taking it back. You need to have that ‘exchange’ in all your relationships, be it with your parents, with your friends, your professionals, and most importantly marriage. Because it’s not just two individuals coming together. Rather it’s about two families coming together.”

“It’s your lives that you’re sharing. There are strong influences. We’re equally aware and conscious of embracing each other’s side and today we’re one. Two people who marry and decide to spend their life together should have that kind of exchange. So I’ve chosen to lean on exchange as opposed to change,” she added.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao. The Devdas star will reunite with Abhishek on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. She also has Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan in her kitty.

