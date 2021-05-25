Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed how she got into modeling before she bagged Miss World title

In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had opened up about her struggling days before she was crowned the winner of Miss World in 1994. Take a look.

has garnered a massive fan-following for her eye-catching beauty and breathtaking on-screen performances. The actress stunned the world when she was crowned Miss World in 1994 and then impressed everyone by starring in numerous Bollywood films. The diva has indeed come a long way since then. From her modeling days to entering the acting industry, the actress has name a name for herself in the film industry. However, her journey certainly hasn’t been an easy one, to say the least.

In a chat with Wild Films India, Aishwarya had opened up about her life before she won the international beauty pageant and her initial struggles as she ventured into modeling. She talked about how she got her first project. ''I had a professor in my college and she used to work as a photojournalist for a magazine. So once, she requested me for a fashion feature because she had a deadline for her assignment and I did it,” she told the outlet. The actress also talked about how her life changed after winning the Miss World title. She revealed that people started ‘listening’ to her carefully.

In the same interview, Aishwarya also shared that her looks made her stand out from the crowd. Speaking about how her beautiful eye colour grabbed peoples’ attention, she said, “When I was young, I got the attention because of my blue eyes and the hair colour. People used to call me cute, but winning the title of Miss World was like as if I am flying high in the sky.”

Credits :Wild Films India

