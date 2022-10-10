THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED if she loves the camera or if the camera loves her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. After being away from the silver screen for quite a few years, Aishwarya recently made her comeback with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. Being a media personality, Aishwarya has always been in front of the camera. Speaking of which, in an old interview, she was asked if she loves the camera, or, if the camera loves her. Read on to find out what she had to say.

In an old interview, a young Aishwarya Rai was asked if she likes the camera or if it likes her. The actress had a rather witty yet wonderful reply. She said, “Mujhe apne kaam se pyaar hain, camera toh ek definite instrument hain. It is the most important part. Jo bhi hum karna chahte hain, to convey it you. Whether it be acting, khoobsurti, whatever thoughts or visions we have, camera ke bina…its like a musician without an instrument. It’s our saraswati.”

Apart from this, Aishwarya also talked about how, after dabbling in the world of acting, she has started to appreciate every aspect of filmmaking. She further articulated that she does not view acting as a part of the audience, as it involves not just 3 hours on the silver screen, but rather it’s a process of a whole year.

Meanwhile, talking about the one thing about Bollywood that bugs her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had told Simi Garewal in an interview, “I don’t know if it holds true only for this industry, but it could be more of a general statement…when I say, the crab mentality. All the crabs in the basket, and there’s one out there who is climbing out, taking all the trouble, and making the effort, and instead of encouraging and helping, whoop! The other crabs just go and pull that one down and say ‘stay with us, crawl with us. You’re not going anywhere.’ That is a sad attitude to have.”