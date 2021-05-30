Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said once Aaradhya hugged Ranbir Kapoor thinking it was Abhishek

In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had shared an interesting incident when Aaradhya mistook her father Abhishek Bachchan for Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look.

Bollywood actors and share a great bond and have been friends for a very long time. The duo was seen together in ’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and fans lauded them for their stellar on screen performance. In an old interview, the actress had recited a funny incident that took place while they were on the sets of the film. Aishwarya’s 9 year old daughter had accompanied her for the shoot of the film.

During a chat with Filmfare, Aishwarya revealed how the little one ran towards Ranbir and hugged him. While everyone was in awe of how adorable the gesture was, the actress knew exactly what had happened. She said, “We were shooting and when I FaceTimed Aaradhya, she gave Ranbir that smile. She knows him well. One day she just ran into his arms.” The actress explained that on the same day, Ranbir was dressed like her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. “I asked her you thought he was Papa and she said ‘Yaaa’. Since that day she’s become a bit shy around him. Abhishek also teased Ranbir, ‘Hmmm… this one is crushing’. I told Ranbir this is so funny,” she added.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starred in the pivotal role. Speaking about the movie, Ranbir had confessed in an interview that he never expected Aishwarya to do the film. The actor also mentioned that her saying yes to the film was a dream come true moment for him.

Credits :Filmfare

