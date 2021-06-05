Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about relationships: When I'm in love, I'll give it my all

In an interview, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had opened up about her views on love and relationships. Check out the details.

Bollywood diva has garnered fans’ love and support with her stellar performances in films and charming personality. The actress was crowned the winner of Miss World in 1994, and shortly after amazed everyone with her on screen presence with her acting debut. Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007 in a private ceremony and the two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya, who is 9 years old now. In an interview with Filmfare in 1999, the actress opened up about her take on relationships.

Amid the chat, the actress spoke about never being ‘violently attracted’ to someone at ‘first sight'. She revealed that in order for her to get serious, she has to know a guy over a period of time. The actress further explained that relationships can be emotionally exhausting. “When I'm in love, I'll give it my all,” she added. The star also explained that often her looks tend to overshadow her ‘professionalism’. “Look, I can't fight the looks I've been born with. If I'm blessed with good looks, so be it. But for Pete's sake, don't knock my hard work, my professionalism,” she continued.

Aishwarya made her debut with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar and the same year her first Hindi project, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, was also released. Over the years, the actress has kept fans updated with her life on her social media handle. The star regularly posts adorable pictures of her family and leaves people in awe of their mushy posts.

Credits :Filmfare

