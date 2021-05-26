Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was lauded by Jaya Bachchan for having ‘great values’

Days before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding, Jaya Bachchan publically showered praises for the former. Take a look.

and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for fourteen years after they tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They are proud parents to their 9 year old daughter, Aaradhya. Over the years, Aishwarya has been treating fans with adorable family pictures on her social media handles. Undoubtedly, the actress shares an amazing bond with her mother-in-law . Days before Abhishek and Aishwarya got married; Jaya expressed her excitement for their big day by publically showering praises for her daughter in law.

Before Abhishek and Aishwarya’s special day, Jaya presented an award at the Filmfare Awards. She took the opportunity to praise Aishwarya in the nicest way possible and gave her a warm welcome on stage. “I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl who has great values, has great dignity, and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family, I love you,” Jaya said. The couple was taken aback by her amazing gesture and the heartwarming words she used to describe her daughter in law. Abhishek and Aishwarya teared up with happiness after hearing what Jaya had to say.

Jaya appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2007 and was asked about her thoughts on Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding. On the chat show, Jaya shared how much she admired Aishwarya. “I have never ever seen her push herself, I like that quality that she stands behind, she’s quiet, she listens and she’s taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is she’s fitted in so well,” she said.

