Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai REVEALED what’s special about hubby Abhishek Bachchan & we totally agree

We recently stumbled upon an old interview of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wherein she showered heaps of praises on her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan. Here’s what she had said.

and Abhishek Bachchan make for the most fashionable and popular couples in B-Town. Right from attending starry & red carpet parties together to sharing their mushy photos on social media, the two have been dishing out major relationship goals for everyone. The Taal actress has been quite vocal about her undying love for her actor husband. Be it spilling the beans on her first meeting with Abhishek or talking about her life after marriage, Aishwarya is known to make some candid confessions.

Speaking of this, it reminds us of an old interview of the actress wherein she revealed what’s special about Abhishek. Back in 2016, the Jazba star had told Filmfare that 'he’s special because he’s himself.' He’s a normal guy. The popular magazine quoted Aishwarya as saying, “When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It’s all out there in the obvious and yet you know he’s a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with. He’s someone who’ll have a straight face even as he jokes with you.”

“He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there’s nothing showbiz about him. That’s the nicest part. He’s relatable and engaging as a person. And he’s my man, the father of my child,” she added.

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in a traditional ceremony on April 20 in 2007. Last year, the couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. They welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, in 2011.

