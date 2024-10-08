THROWBACK: When Ajay Devgn ended up hurting himself because of Madhuri Dixit’s beauty; here’s what happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and cigarettes.

Madhuri Dixit is the diva of the Indian film industry who has stolen the hearts of scores of her admirers. While her acting and dancing skills can make anyone jealous, she has the capability of stealing the spotlight with her smile. In an old interview, her co-star Ajay Devgn admitted smitten by her beauty. The actor also recalled hurting himself on watching her lighting up a room with her presence during the filming of their movie Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke.

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit were promoting their movie Total Dhamaal on RJ Stutee’s talk show Aur Batao. During the candid chat, the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actor admitted being awe-struck by his co-star. He went back in time and took everyone to the sets of the 2001 romantic drama film, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. Ajay shared that he was having a drink and was smoking with several others from the cast and the team of the movie. Soon, Madhuri also came and joined them. She was looking so beautiful that he burned himself by putting the cigarette on his face.

The actor shared, “Mere yahan na ek nishaan hai (showing his scar to everyone). Abhi bhi hai. Toh mai baat kara raha tha aur inko dekh raha tha aur maine galati se vo cigarette ulti laga li. Vo mark abhi bhi hai. I got burned. There is a mark, a scar which is there. Toh ye inka scar hai. (There’s a mark which is here still. I was talking and looking at her and this is when I put the cigarette in the wrong direction. The scar is given by her.)” To this, Dixit hilariously stated, “Meri yaad leke ghoom rahe hai. (He is carrying my memory with him).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again releasing this Diwali.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

