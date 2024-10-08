THROWBACK: When Ajay Devgn revealed being guilty of believing in THIS superstition and made Karan Johar say, ‘I’m not having a great rapid fire’

Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar, two prominent figures in the Indian film industry, have collaborated on various projects over the years, each bringing their unique flair to the screen. For Karan, the letter "K" has been a lucky charm, symbolizing success in many of his blockbuster films. In a nostalgic throwback, we recall a memorable moment when Karan quizzed Ajay about his guilty superstition. Ajay humorously commented on how Karan's films had consistently thrived until they teamed up for a project together, and that did not work at all. This left Johar shocked, and he ended up saying, 'I am not having a great rapid fire.'

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director asked Ajay about his guilty superstition that he believed in during the rapid-fire round. To which Ajay said, “I had this superstition that all your movies with K work till we did Kaal.” KJo burst into laughter and replied, “Thanks, Ajay! Thanks!”.

Meanwhile, the initial "K" has become closely linked to Karan Johar’s success in movies and is often seen as a sign of his hit films. From the famous Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the romantic film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Karan's movies have always drawn in audiences.

The charm of the "K" continued with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kalank, with each film highlighting his unique storytelling and emotional depth.

While discussing Devgn's work front, he will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. Singham Again will hit theaters on November 1, 2024. The recently released trailer has heightened the anticipation among fans and movie lovers.

Apart from Singham Again, he also has Raid 2 with Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Son of Sardaar 2 with Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Dutt, Vindu Daara Singh, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.

Ajay is also set to star in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Rakul Preet Kaur. Additionally, reports indicate that he has Drishyam 3 and Shaitaan 2 in the pipeline. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

