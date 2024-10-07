THROWBACK: When Ajay Devgn sent message to his PR from Amitabh Bachchan's number and asked him to visit his house early morning

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is all set to thrill fans with the highly anticipated sequel, Singham Again. The trailer dropped today, and his performance is already stealing the spotlight! Known for his incredible acting chops, Ajay also has a reputation for being one of the industry's best pranksters. One of his most memorable pranks involved the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, whose hilarious reaction is still talked about today! He revealed that he sent a message to his PR using Amitabh Bachchan's number, inviting him to come over early in the morning. Check out what happened next.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor appeared on Comedy Nights With Kapil to promote Singham Returns. During the show, Kapil asked Ajay about his notorious pranks, leading him to share a hilarious story. He recounted how he once used a software that allowed him to send messages as if they were coming from someone else's number

Ajay recounted sending a late-night message from Amitabh Bachchan's number to his PR, Parag Desai, asking him to meet at 5:30 AM. When Parag arrived, he was understandably anxious, wondering what was wrong. Upon seeing Parag at the gym that early, Big B was puzzled and questioned why he was there. Parag, in turn, replied that he had called him, leading to further confusion as the superstar insisted he hadn’t. When Parag showed him the message, even he became concerned! Ajay later revealed the prank, which amused Amitabh Bachchan so much that he wanted to learn how to use the software himself.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Singham Again was released just today, and it kicks off with Kareena Kapoor, playing Avni Kamat, narrating to her son the legendary tale of Ram's 3,000-kilometer journey to rescue Sita. When her son doubts whether his father could match such heroism, Ajay Devgn cheekily responds, encouraging him to Google 'Bajirao Singham' to discover his father's identity.

The plot revolves around the abduction of Kareena's character by the menacing Arjun Kapoor. Ajay Devgn’s Singham will stop at nothing to rescue his wife from the clutches of evil. The trailer also introduces a formidable team, featuring Ranveer Singh as Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, and Tiger Shroff.

Singham Again marks the third installment of the blockbuster franchise, set to hit theaters on November 1. The series began with Singham in 2011, featuring Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. This was followed by Singham Returns in 2014, where Ajay Devgn starred alongside Kareena Kapoor and Amole Gupte. The franchise expanded further with Simmba in 2018, introducing Ranveer Singh into the cop universe, and Sooryavanshi (2021), which welcomed Akshay Kumar. Each film has been a box office success.

