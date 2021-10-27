Throwback: When Ajay Devgn wasn’t keen to meet Kajol, found her ‘loud & arrogant’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol surprised their fans by tying the knot in February, 1999. The two first started dating back in the 90s but did you know their best friends advised them against it? Infact, Ajay himself accepted that he didn’t like Kajol during their first meeting. Yes, you read it right.

In an old interview with Pioneer, the actor had said that he was not keen to see her again after their first meet. He had shared, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens.”

The two eventually fell in love and got married in 1999. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ajay had said his family was very happy with his wife. “(When Kajol and I got married) my family was happy that there was finally someone speaking in the house! But honestly, out of two people, one needs to speak. If we both kept quiet, it would be a problem. So Kajol is talkative and I’m quiet.”

He had added that they are certainly perfect for each other, but everybody is different. He even that none of them proposed to each other, it all happened naturally. The actor even had urged people to not try and change their partners.

