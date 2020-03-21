Throwback: When Akshay Kumar cried on hearing about the demise of his young fan from Jaipur

As per reports, Mission Mangal star Akshay Kumar had cried on hearing about the demise of his young fan from Jaipur. Read on!

It comes as no surprise that enjoys a massive fan following, with his Instagram flaunting a following of close to 37 million. From girls, boys, adults to oldies, ’s films resonate with people of all age groups. Be it Mission Mangal, Housefull, Good Newwz, Holiday or other films, Akshay Kumar films are loved by one and all. Now today, while everyone is dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak, we happened to come across a piece of news that made us emotional. Well, talking about Akshay Kumar’s massive fan following, amidst all of his fans, a young fan of Akshay Kumar from Jaipur made us witness a side of Akshay that is not known to many.

Well, a young boy from Jaipur named Mudit, was a die-hard fan of Akshay Kumar, and sadly, Mudit was suffering from muscular dystrophy and one of his wishes was to meet his idol Akshay Kumar. Well, with the help of an NGO, Mudit fulfilled his dream of meeting Akshay. It so happened that when Akshay Kumar learnt about the fan and his wish to meet him, Akshay summoned the family to Mumbai. Yes, knowing Akshay Kumar and his generosity, and love for fans, he called Mudit and his entire family to Mumbai at his own expense, and after celebrating Mudit’s birthday, Akshay Kumar spent a lot of time with Mudit. From chit-chatting about life to discussing films to playing games, this Mission Mangal actor fulfilled his young fans dream. However, due to his condition, in 2017, Mudit passed away succumbing to his illness and when Akshay Kumar learnt about this, the actor had a breakdown. Yes, as per reports, Akshay cried inconsolably when he learnt about Mudit’s demise.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, and due to the Coronovirus outbreak, Akshay’s film Sooryavanshi has been postponed.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar to romance Vaani Kapoor in the period thriller? Here’s what we know

Credits :Lehren Retro

Read More