Throwback: When Akshay Kumar was rejected & replaced by THIS actor in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Akshay Kumar recently turned a year older and fans showered wishes on him from all over the country. The superstar faced rejections at the earlier stage of his career and one of them is fpr a role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
Mumbai
Akshay Kumar celebrated his 53rd birthday on 9th September. Popularly known as Akki or Khiladi Kumar, the superstar has been a part of numerous movies most of which have been declared hits. However, he did have his own share of hardships and faced rejections during the earlier stage of his career. Well, some of our readers will surely find it hard to believe that the actor had earlier auditioned for the 90s iconic movie Jo Jeet Wohi Sikandar too.

It so happened that the movie’s director Mansoor Khan was searching for an actor who could fit into Deepak Tijori’s role. When Akshay Kumar got to know about the role, he went to audition for the movie. Unfortunately, Mansoor Khan did not find Akshay to be fit for Shekhar Malhotra’s role in the movie because of which he rejected the actor. Post that, the role went to Deepak Tijori. Noted choreographer and director Farah Khan confirmed this in an interview.

She also said that if Akshay Kumar would have been cast in the movie then one could have the golden chance of watching two great artists on the silver screen. Talking about Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, the movie featured Aamir Khan, Pooja Bedi, Ayesha Jhulka, Mamik Singh, Sooraj Thapar, and others in the lead roles. The coming-of-age-sports drama was produced by Nasir Hussain.

