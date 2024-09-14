THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar was told by Twinkle Khanna there would be no second child if he didn't start doing 'sensible movies'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the most loved couples in Bollywood who have a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara. Both of them got married to each other on January 17, 2001, after dating for a couple of years. Twinkle left films post-marriage and became a popular author, while Akshay rose to stardom and proved his versatility by doing all kinds of films. From iconic comedy and action films to socially relevant ones, his filmography is a mix of everything. But do you know that Khanna played a major role in convincing him to pick 'sensible movies'? The former actress and author once revealed that she told the Pad Man actor to do meaningful films; otherwise, she wouldn't have a second child.

It so happened that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna became a part of Koffee With Karan's season 5. During a conversation with filmmaker and host Karan Johar, Twinkle said that she told Akshay she wouldn't have a second child if he didn't start doing sensible movies.

As a surprised Karan asked Akshay about it, he amusingly replied, "I can't even tell you what I have to go through every day," and added, "You have an idea, you know her very well." Karan noted that the star genuinely started changing his cinema since he wanted a second child and Akshay concluded by saying, "I cannot tell you what I go through."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna gave birth to their second child, Nitara on September 25, 2012, and interestingly Akshay has done several socially relevant and meaningful films since then. Some of them are OMG – Oh My God!, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, and more.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, which was released in the cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also featured Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. He also made a highly appreciated cameo in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-led horror comedy film Stree 2. His upcoming films include exciting titles like Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla and more.

