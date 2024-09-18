THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt claimed she has better on-screen chemistry with Varun Dhawan than Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Karan Johar's directorial, Student of the Year in 2012, is one of the most talented and successful actresses in recent times. Alia has worked with several leading male actors in Bollywood including her husband, Ranbir Kapoor along with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and more. The actress once claimed that she has better on-screen chemistry with Varun than Ranveer.

Let's take a quick flashback. On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Alia Bhatt graced the couch with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh. During the famous rapid-fire round, director and show host Karan Johar asked Alia to choose between Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh with whom she has great chemistry on the screens.

Before Alia could answer, Ranveer interrupted while suggesting she take his name. Calling it a tough question, the actress initially mentioned Ranveer saying they have great chemistry. Alia then changed her answer by saying, "Varia (Varun and Alia) fans will be very upset. Varun and I have the best chemistry."

Ranveer, who was visibly surprised, stood up and almost left the show before KJo called him back. The Gully Boy actor asked the makers to send him an edited version of the episode. He returned to the couch by stating that she was crazy for mentioning Ranbir Kapoor as a better dancer than him and that she has great chemistry with Varun.

Ranveer ended up calling Alia "dost ke naam pe kalank" which roughly translates as a disgrace on the name of a friend. For Ranbir's part, Ranveer was referring to Alia choosing her husband over the latter over their respective dance skills.

During the same round, Alia Bhatt was quizzed to mention the one quality of Ranbir that Ranveer doesn't have. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress called Ranbir "punctual" and that her Brahmastra co-star dances with ease, unlike Ranveer.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt has collaborated with Varun Dhawan in movies like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank. Alia now has, Jigra, Alpha and Love and War in the pipeline.

