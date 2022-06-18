Throwback: When Alia Bhatt confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor for first time in public, said ‘I love you’

Alia Bhatt is head-over-heels in love with Ranbir Kapoor and on several occasions the actress has proclaimed her love for the ‘Rockstar’ actor. Well, the actress is now married to the man of his dreams. But, do you know when was the first time Alia confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor in public. And no, we are not talking about the time she spoke about crushing on him but when she acknowledged him as the ‘special one’ in her life.

When Alia confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor in public for the first time

As Bhatt was awarded the Best Actor Award for Raazi at 64th Filmfare Awards, 2019, Alia Bhatt got emotional as she thanked the film’s team. With Karan Johar hosting the show, she thanked him for being her ‘mentor, father and fashion police’. As the two hugged each other, the actor took the mike and stumped everyone with her next statement.

While accepting the Best Actress trophy, an emotional Bhatt said on the stage, "Tonight's all about love, so last but not the least, my special one...Thank you for making my heart smile and my eyes shine...I love you," which left Kapoor blushing.

Times when Alia proclaimed her love for Ranbir

During the promotions of her debut film ‘Student of The Year’, Bhatt appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with her then co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. During the conversation, Alia had made a couple of references to her now-flame Ranbir Kapoor. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Alia, "If your swayamvar were to take place today in Bollywood, name three men you would love to have a contest for you." Responding to this, Alia had taken Ranbir's name first, followed by Salman Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, when Alia was asked when she decided Ranbir is the guy for her, she replied, “When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better than I am.”

While promoting ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Bhatt had said she doesn't feel like hiding her relationship with Kapoor. "There's nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn't speak about it. I'm not going to lie that I am in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I've gone past the point where I would hide it."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s happily ever after

The power couple got married in April this year at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

The trailer of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’ released on June 15 and took social media by storm. The trailer has been appreciated for its VFX, special effects, and then its out-of-the-world concept ‘Astraverse’. Apart from this, fans are excited to see Ranbir and Alia together as their chemistry in the trailer has taken their excitement to a much higher pedestal of expectations.

The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra, and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of the film and got married in April this year.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Ayan Mukerji: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor have been parents on Brahmastra, their role is beyond just being actors