Throwback: When Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop blushing as Ranbir Kapoor asked 'when will we marry?'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become quite popular among the fans. The duo has been making headlines for quite a long time owing to their wedding rumours. Several reports of an April marriage were doing rounds on the internet. To seek some clarity on the news, recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain who said that there is nothing she knows yet. They will get married but she doesn’t know when.

Amid this, we got our hands over an old priceless moment. A few months back, during the 'Brahmastra' poster launch event, one of the fans asked Ranbir, "When will you marry Alia Bhatt or someone else?'' The couple could not stop blushing. However, without taking much time, Ranbir answered, “Haven’t we seen a lot of people marrying in the last year. I think we should stay happy with that.” He then turned towards Alia and asked her, “When will we get married?” Ranbir’s question left Alia blushing and she replied, “Why are you asking me that?” Quickly, he then turned to Ayan for the answer, who said, for today "Brahmastra’s release date is enough."

Rumours of their wedding have been doing the rounds for a while now, however, the duo remained tight-lipped about it. Speaking about it, Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain told Pinkvilla, “Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when.”

