THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt expressed her love for Ranbir Kapoor in 2012 & said 'He's my biggest crush'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most prolific actresses in Indian cinema and is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to venture into newer territories as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia married Ranbir Kapoor whom she dated for close to five years before ringing the marriage bells. It was touted as the biggest Indian wedding of 2022.

Alia Bhatt in a throwback video while promoting her first film Student Of The Year in 2012 talked about her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor. She said that she always loved Ranbir and more so after watching his then latest offering Barfi, which won him numerous accolades. She admitted to having a crush on the Sanju actor as she said, "I have always loved Ranbir. I love him more after Barfi. He is my biggest crush and he will be my biggest crush." Call it destiny or coincidence, the duo joined hands for Dharma Productions’ most ambitious film Brahmastra where they apparently fell in love. Alia Bhatt had earlier also mentioned how she met Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Black, where he worked as an assistant director before landing a full-fledged role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Darlings which premieres on Netflix after which she moves to her magnum opus Dharma film, directed by Ayan Mukerji- Brahmastra- alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Apart from the projects mentioned, she will be seen in the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, along with Brahmastra, will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal.

