Throwback: When Alia Bhatt had a hilarious reaction to her and Ranbir Kapoor's fake wedding invitation

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much-talked-about wedding has been making headlines for the past couple of weeks. The lovebirds are all set to tie the knot this week and fans are extremely excited to see the first glimpse of the duo as husband and wife. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the couple will get hitched on April 15th at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Their wedding festivities will kick start today which include a pooja and Mehendi celebrations. A few hours back, the Barfi actor's mother Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and family, Ranbir's aunts were seen arriving at Ranbir's residence.

Talking about their wedding, reminded us of the time when Alia and Ranbir’s fake wedding card had gone viral on social media in 2019. The wedding invitation showed the couple's names along with their respective parents' names. It also mentioned that Ranbir-Alia will get married on January 22, 2020, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The invitation card was completely fake and fans noticed the incorrect spelling of Alia's name. Not just that, the invite also mentioned Mukesh Bhatt (her uncle) as her father. It reads, "Mrs. Neetu & Mr. Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan Ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/o Mrs. Soni & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt on Wednesday, 22th January, 2020 05:00 pm onwards." Later, the Raazi actress was spotted at the airport as the paparazzi questioned her about the wedding card. To which, Alia had a hilarious reaction to it and said, "Kya bataun?"

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia have remained extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their D-Day. Reportedly, the soon-to-be-married couple will be making an official announcement about their wedding soon.

