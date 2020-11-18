Throwback: When Alia Bhatt lost her cool on being asked the significance of Holi by a reporter

Alia Bhatt's face turned red at an event when a reporter asked her a general knowledge related question. Here's how she responded to the same.

who entered Bollywood in 2012 with Student of the Year has carved a niche for herself in the industry with the passage of time. She is also counted as one of the topmost actresses of B-town in current times. However, the actress has been reportedly criticized at times owing to the lack of her general knowledge. As harsh as it sounds, this is true but the good thing here is that she has always braved the criticisms alone.

However, there was one time when the actress completely lost it at an event. Alia initially got irked when a reporter asked her about while adding that the two actors are often spotted together. The Raazi star, instead of answering that, countered the question and asked, “What are you doing tomorrow night with who at home? Will you tell me? She also gently chides the scribe saying that is not the place to ask such questions.

Later on, the actress turns red in anger once again when being asked about the significance of Holi by another reporter. She moves away in anger and turns back with questions for the scribe instead. She asks if he knows who is the President of South Africa, Singapore, or China. Alia then asks the reporter not to ask things that he doesn’t know. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will feature alongside , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Brahmastra. She also has two more projects lined up namely Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

Credits :Pinkvilla

