Throwback: When Alia Bhatt missed Brahmastra event: I'm in Ranbir Kapoor's heart

Alia Bhatt has proclaimed her love for husband Ranbir Kapoor on several occasions and she did it yet again when she couldn't join him, filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji for the promotion of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Visakhapatnam. Alia was shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut film “Heart Of Stone” with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor is currently outside India shooting for her Hollywood debut. However, she had sent a video message to her fans and spoke about Ranbir.

When Alia said he is especially there in Ranbir’s heart

Pinkvilla had reported that, in the video, Alia asked her fans to watch the film later this year. She said, “I really wish I could be there today with everyone. I am missing the whole team, Ayan, and Ranbir. But I am there in spirit and especially there in Ranbir’s heart." SS Rajamouli also said that Ranbir is lucky to have her in his life, the report said.

Alia Bhatt’s love life

Alia Bhatt met the love of her life on the sets of their yet-to-be-released film Brahmastra, and have always been rather open about their relationship. Alia Bhatt has proclaimed her love for the ‘Rockstar’ actor on several occasions. From calling him the 'best boyfriend' and a good listener at ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions to expressing her wish of wanting Ranbir to participate in her swayamvar on ‘Koffee With Karan’, Bhatt has never failed to shower praises on Kapoor. In an interview in 2020, Ranbir had said that he and Alia would have been married already if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, recently, at the trailer launch of Shamshera, Ranbir said he couldn't have asked for a better life partner. He said, "I used to say, in my films, that shaadi is like dal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut kheema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na." He added that his notion has changed after marrying Alia Bhatt. Ranbir said: "But after my experiences in life, I can say dal-chawal is the best. My life with Alia is the best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn't have asked for a better life partner."

Meanwhile, after a few years of dating, the couple got married last month at their house Vastu. Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra, and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.

Also Read: Throwback: When Alia Bhatt confessed her love for Ranbir Kapoor for first time in public, said ‘I love you’