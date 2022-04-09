Throwback: When Alia Bhatt responded to Anushka Sharma quizzing her if she had Ranbir Kapoor’s posters

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, the power couple is all set to tie the knot next week in a grand ceremony. It is reported that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will take place in Kapoor’s ancestral house in Mumbai and will be a starry affair. As fans are eagerly looking forward to his much-awaited wedding, several throwback pics and videos of the power couple have surfaced on social media and are going viral these days.

Interestingly, Alia has always admitted to having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor during her childhood days. For the uninitiated, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had met Ranbir for the first time at the age of 12 when he was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black. During one of her round-table conversations with Rajeev Masand, Alia had even admitted to starring at Ranbir’s pics. This happened after Alia named Ranbir Kapoor as her first crush. While she couldn’t stop blushing, Anushka Sharma, who was also present at the round-table conversation back then, quizzed the Raazi actress if she had put Ranbir’s posters in her room. To this, Alia replied, “No, but I used to stare at his pictures”.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir found love in each other while they were shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The fantasy drama will mark Alia’s first collaboration with each other and is slated to release on September 9 this year. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.

