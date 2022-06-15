THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed that her father Mahesh Bhatt wanted her to 'fail'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions which aims to tell stories that haven’t been told. Her first co-production venture will see a digital release very soon.

In an interview with India Today a few years back, Alia Bhatt talked in length about how her father Mahesh Bhatt was different from other fathers in general. She said, “Well, he is not a regular person in general, so one could also imagine that he is not a regular dad. He is not the kind of dad who would sit down every Sunday with you or take you out for a movie on a Friday and has to tell you to do well and do that, he is the opposite.” She stressed further on her statement and explained how her father was unlike other fathers as she said, “He will tell you to fail. 'You must fail, if you don't fail, dad will be very upset with you.'” She cheekily admitted that her father always enjoyed telling her that he loved to tell her exactly the opposite of what others had to say to her.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Darlings which premieres digitally. The dark comedy is produced by her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Post that, she moves on to her magnum opus Dharma film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Apart from the projects mentioned, she will be seen in the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot, a road-trip drama directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa, along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

