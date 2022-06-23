THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed how beau Ranbir Kapoor consoled her after the failure of 'Kalank'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In a conversation with Karan Johar on Film Companion, Alia Bhatt was asked about how it felt like, on the day of the release of her film. Alia Bhatt answered that for her, it was the process which was the key takeaway and that she swiftly moves onto her next project once her film releases. Karan Johar went on to ask about how it felt like, when a film she put her heart and soul to, didn’t work as it was expected to, referring to her film Kalank, which faced the wrath of the audience at the box office. Alia Bhatt said that she somewhat expected the film to not work when she saw the film a couple of days before the release. But she was surprised that the film tanked harder than she thought.

She went on to say that she was scared since her belief of success is proportional to hard work was broken. The Highway actress told what Ranbir Kapoor told her after the failure of Kalank and she claimed to totally resonate with what he said. Alia Bhatt quoted what Ranbir said and it went like, “You put in the hard work but it won’t necessarily pay off immediately. But it will surely pay off in your life, someday. That’s what it means to be a hardworking actor and person. Someday, the goodness will come. Whether it is in this film or the other film.” Ranbir and Alia went on to marry each other eventually as they got wedded in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, in April 2022.

Alia impressed everyone with her last performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of her much-awaited film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was unveiled recently and it has been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, in theatres. Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in Darlings, Heart Of Stone, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

