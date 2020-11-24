THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed that she learnt Morse code and polished her Urdu for Raazi

In a throwback video, Alia Bhatt had revealed how essaying the role of Sehmat in Raazi wasn’t a cakewalk for her.

Bollywood actress is known for her impeccable acting skills. She has delivered many hit films like Highway, Gully Boy, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons and more. In every film, Alia tries to ace her characters with perfection. Earlier, during a press conference in 2018, the diva had revealed how she had learnt Morse code for her hit film Raazi. She described how portraying the character of Sehmat in Raazi wasn’t a cakewalk for her. Alia essayed the role of an interesting spy character in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

The film involves the actress’ character using a technique called Morse code to transfer secret information. In a throwback video, Alia Bhatt can be heard saying that through the film there was a lot of intel that she transferred through morse. For Raazi, she had to memorise the codes and later on, she landed up mugging up all the codes. She has gone through a genuine training session for the film. To get her character right, she had to learn various things. She learnt fighting techniques too.

Raazi is set in 1971 when India and Pakistan were at war. Thus, Alia had to improvise her Urdu skills. She had also stated in the throwback video that she had watched a lot of old films like Silsila, Kabhi Kabhie and others to polish her Urdu for Raazi.

Take a look at the throwback video of Alia Bhatt here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite beau . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and . It is produced by . Apart from this, the actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt spends a perfect weekend with Shaheen Bhatt and their cute sun kissed selfie is proof; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×