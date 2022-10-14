THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed she wanted to be an actor at the age of 4

Alia Bhatt is unarguably one of the finest actresses of contemporary Indian cinema. The talented actress made her debut in Bollywood with the 2012-released Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year. Alia Bhatt successfully broke the perception of her being just another cute face, with her brilliant portrayal of Veera Tripathi in Highway, her second outing in Bollywood which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Later, she established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood with some spectacular performances. Alia Bhatt on when she decided to become an actor

In many of her earlier interviews, Alia Bhatt had extensively spoken about her decision to become an actor. Interestingly, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wanted to become an actor at the tender age of 4. Yes, you read it right. According to Alia Bhatt, she decided that she always wants to be seen in the box which is placed in the living room (television), despite not knowing anything about the profession or the success and failure associated with it. The talented actress added that she always preserved that child-like enthusiasm for acting at her heart, despite growing up.

Alia Bhatt’s journey to becoming an actor Alia Bhatt made her acting debut at the age of five in Sangharsh, the 1999-released film produced by her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. She essayed the younger version of leading lady Priety Zinta’s character Reet Oberoi in the movie, which was a psychological thriller. Even though the actress later auditioned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed film Black, she couldn’t bag the part. She auditioned for a lead role alongside around 500 other girls for Karan Johar’s film Student Of The Year, in 2012. Alia Bhatt later bagged the part and went on to shed over 15 kilos to play Shanaya Singhania, a rich teenager in the movie. Later, she bagged the lead role in Highway, the Imtiaz Ali directorial after a year-long hiatus. Alia Bhatt bagged her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress Critics, for her performance in the film. Later, there was no looking back for the star.

Alia Bhatt’s current projects Alia Bhatt was last seen in the blockbuster fantasy film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie, which hit the theatres in September this year, featured Alia in the lead role alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will soon reprise her character Isha in the second installment of Brahmastra, which is expected to start rolling by the end of 2023. She is also making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, the upcoming Gal Gadot starrer in which she plays a pivotal role. Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Karan Johar’s highly anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Farhan Akhtar’s road movie Jee Le Zara.