THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt said acting was her 'One true love' despite all the negativity that comes with it

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In a throwback interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, while promoting her film Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt answered a question pertaining to her relationship with acting. The Kapoor and Sons actress began by stating her take on love as she said, “When you truly love a person, no matter how many flaws the person has or what comes with that, for some reason, you still love that person and that’s when you have true love.” She then co-related this statement with her relationship with work and acting. The actress claimed acting to be her one true love and said, “Even when you are exhausted or are uninspired or have all the negative things that apparently come with being an actor, you manage to still be in love because that’s how you feel when you are performing in front of the camera.” Alia’s astute reply on her relationship with acting showed her passion for cinema and what she set out to achieve. In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor talked about not being able to spend enough time with his wife Alia after marriage because of their erratic work schedule, which further goes on to show how passionate and committed both artists are, when it comes to working.

Alia impressed everyone with her last performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of her much-awaited film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was unveiled recently and it has been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, in theatres. Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in Darlings, Heart Of Stone, Jee Le Zaraa, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

