Throwback: When Alia Bhatt said ‘I love you’ to Ranbir Kapoor at an award function

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this week and fans can’t wait to get the first glimpse of the to-be-married couple together. Though the couple and their parents have not confirmed the news, social media is buzzing with updates on their marriage. Amid the wedding reports, here’s a throwback to when Alia Bhatt declared her love for the ‘Tamasha’ actor openly.

Ranbir and Alia won the Best Actor and Actress Awards, respectively, at the 64th Filmfare Awards in 2019. During the award ceremony, Alia went on the stage and declared her love for the actor as she expressed her gratitude after receiving the honour.

Alia Bhatt said, "Meghna (Gulzar), for me, 'Raazi' is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky (Kaushal), without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you, my mentor, Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight is all about love, there, my special one, I love you, Ranbir." To note, the lovebirds won the Best Actor trophy for their performance in their respective films Raazi and Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all over the news. The lovebirds will be soon tying the knot after dating for several years. Ranbir and Alia have remained extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day, the duo will be exchanging vows on April 15 between 2 am and 4 am. Ahead of their grand wedding, the preparations have kickstarted in full swing at the groom's residence and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the big-fat marriage in Bollywood.

