THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt said she does not give 'political vibes' as an actor

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year which co-starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and gradually, she made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie business as she recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion while promoting her film Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt talked at length about the politics in movies. Anupama asked whether using certain political references or appeasing a section of the audience with the kind of content that they churned out, is something that is considered while making or promoting the film. Alia Bhatt answered saying that it was as simple as her playing a drug addict in a film when she is not, in real life. She said, “I don’t have to match my character. And I don’t think either of us (Ranveer and she) give strong political vibes as actors.” Ranveer added that he was apolitical by nature and Alia too agreed that she was apolitical. Alia continued and said, “We understand that now is the time when anything you say can be blown up and can be perceived a certain way. Even defending oneself or standing up for something can backfire. Silence is golden and you believe what you believe in. My focus is to make good movies, be a good person and not run into the law or something.” Alia’s answer made Anupama chuckle who was amused by her answer.

Alia impressed everyone with her last performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of her much-awaited film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was unveiled recently and it has been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, in theatres. Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in Darlings, Heart Of Stone, Jee Le Zaraa, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

